CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Seinfeld’s Reunion Tease: ‘I Don’t Know What the Hell He’s Talking About’

    THAT’S A SHAME

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

    Sam Mircovich/Reuters

    If there is a Seinfeld reunion in the works—as its namesake star hinted earlier this week—the show’s leading lady is apparently out of the loop. Jerry Seinfeld teased the idea of something being in the works regarding the show’s finale during a stand-up performance earlier this week, promising fans that “you’ll see.” The Guardian asked Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously portrayed Elaine Benes, about her former Seinfeld co-star’s remarks in an interview published Friday. “Yeah, I just saw [what Seinfeld said] last night,” she said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

    Read it at The Guardian