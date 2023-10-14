Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Seinfeld’s Reunion Tease: ‘I Don’t Know What the Hell He’s Talking About’

Read it at The Guardian
If there is a Seinfeld reunion in the works—as its namesake star hinted earlier this week—the show’s leading lady is apparently out of the loop. Jerry Seinfeld teased the idea of something being in the works regarding the show’s finale during a stand-up performance earlier this week, promising fans that “you’ll see.” The Guardian asked Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously portrayed Elaine Benes, about her former Seinfeld co-star’s remarks in an interview published Friday. “Yeah, I just saw [what Seinfeld said] last night,” she said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”