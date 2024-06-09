Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shuts Down Jerry Seinfeld’s PC Complaint
FAMILY FEUD
Jerry Seinfeld earned no support from his Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as she criticized the comedian’s recent claim that “the extreme left and PC crap” is killing comedy. “If you look back on comedy and drama both, let’s say 30 years ago, through the lens of today, you might find bits and pieces that don’t age well,” Louis-Dreyfus told The New York Times. “And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness—and I understand why people might push back on it—but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else.” The Veep star added that while she believed everyone had the right to free speech, “political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic.”