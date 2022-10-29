Julia Roberts Says Martin Luther King Jr. Paid the Hospital Bill for Her Birth

Read it at Page Six
Julia Roberts has revealed that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents couldn’t afford it. Roberts told Gayle King her parents befriended the civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta, while they lived in Atlanta and ran a theater school in the 1960s. King’s kids began attending the theater school and, in turn, they helped Roberts’ parents down the road by paying the bill, Roberts said. The KKK reportedly blew up a car outside one of the plays due to King’s daughter Yolanda being cast in a role where she kissed a white actor.