Julian Castro on Why Everyone Hates Ted Cruz

Former presidential candidate Julián Castro has a convincing theory about why Everyone Hates Ted Cruz.

In Episode 11 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, Castro talks to co-hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson about Trump’s chances to take Texas in 2020 (not great!), Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment (also not great!), and sycophantic and fellow Texan Senator Ted Cruz (even worse!). Remember when Trump insulted Cruz’s family members? Yeah, everyone does.

“If somebody goes to your face and insults your wife and your father and then you just go over like a dog, people start to think that you're totally insincere,” Castro says.

Plus, Castro explains how Latinos are the key to getting Trump out of office and why he thinks Biden has a shot at winning over Democrats and Independents alike: “They want sanity back.”

Then! Rick and Molly discuss Trump’s amazing workout regimen, the chlamydia vs. COVID smackdown in the Ozarks, and golf’s new turn as the dumbest of MAGA signifiers.

“There's this idea that because you've been locked up for a certain period of time with your family and your pets, that the whole thing is over and it's very Trumpy. This idea of what we're good, we're back to work, everything's on. It's all done.”

And of course, the two discuss Trump tweeting a conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough, aka, turning something absurd “into a reality for the stupid.”

Plus! Welcome to the resistance, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions and Ann Coulter! (J/K, you’re both awful racists.)

