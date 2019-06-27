Castro Brings Fire and Facts, Pummels Beto on Immigration

Of the two dozen Democratic presidential candidates seeking the party’s nomination, former cabinet secretary Julián Castro has produced the most detailed platform on how he would shift the course of the nation’s immigration policies if elected. On Wednesday night, he demonstrated that no matter how sincere the emotional reaction to the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border, sure-footed knowledge of the labyrinthine immigration system is potential a winner with a Democratic audience.

The majority of the candidates who were asked what they would do on their first day in office to fix the immigration system leaned into the emotion of the issue, without grounding responses in concrete policy proposals. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio expressed anger over children in immigration detention “laying in their own snot, in three-week-old diapers that haven’t been changed.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attempted to redirect anger over lost jobs from immigrants to “big corporations.” Both Sen. Cory Booker and former congressman Beto O’Rourke began their answers in Spanish, insisting that they would not turn back asylum seekers at the border.

Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, did not hide his own disgust with President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Castro said of the death of Óscar and Valeria Martinez, a father and his young daughter who drowned earlier this week while trying to cross the Rio Grande after attempting to claim asylum. “It should also piss us all off.”

But then Castro got specific, leaning into his extensive policy background on the subject of immigration, calling for an end family separation, a “Marshall Plan” for Honduras, Guatemala and Honduras, and to end the so-called “metering” of asylum seekers that amounts to turning back those lawfully seeking refuge at the nation’s border.

Metering, Castro said, was “basically what prompted Óscar and Veleria to make that risky swim across the river… they died because of that.” The Salvadoran press has alleged that the Martinezes had presented themselves for asylum in the United States while in Mexico, but attempted to cross the Rio Grande after growing impatient with the asylum process there. There is no evidence that they were turned away as a result of “metering” at the U.S. border, however.

Castro dug deep into a signature immigration policy, calling for the repeal of Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes it a federal offense to cross or attempt to cross the U.S. border “at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers.”

Treating illegal crossings as a criminal rather than civil offense is one of the reasons, Castro elaborated, has allowed the Trump administration to justify separating migrant parents from their children at the border, igniting a family separation crisis that has strained both immigrant communities and immigration enforcement to their limits.

O’Rourke, a fellow Texas who has opposed repealing Section 1325 because he believes it would give potential cover for human trafficking, shifted the conversation to family separation, but was interrupted by Castro, who said that the issues of Section 1325 and family separation are one and the same.

“The reason that they’re separating these little children from their families is they’re using Section 1325... to incarcerate the parents and then separate them,” Castro said. He then called on the rest of the Democratic candidates on the debate stage in Miami to join him in pledging to repeal Section 1325—singling out O’Rourke by name as a holdout.

“I just think it’s a mistake, Beto, I think it’s a mistake, and if you truly want to change the system, then we gotta repeal that section,” the former Housing and Urban Development secretary said. “If not, then it might as well be the same policy.”

O’Rourke pivoted again to the issue of protecting asylum seekers, which Castro called a misdirection.

“A lot of folks that are coming are not seeking asylum—a lot of them are undocumented immigrants,” Castro said, adding that O’Rourke’s human trafficking concerns were already covered by other sections of the INA.

“I think you should do your homework on this issue,” Castro said. “If you did your homework on this issue, you would know that we should repeal this section.”

The exchange—easily the sharpest of the debate at that point—appeared to come out in Castro’s favor. According to GoogleTrends, searches for Castro spiked by more than 2,400 percent since the beginning of the debate.