Julian Sands Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Found Near California Mountain
R.I.P.
A near six-month search for the British actor Julian Sands came to an end on Tuesday when authorities confirmed he’d been identified after a body was found in California’s Mount Baldy wilderness earlier this week. Having vanished on a solo hike, Sands was reported missing on Jan. 13, just over a week after his 65th birthday. On June 24, hikers discovered human remains on the mountain. In a statement, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said the manner of death was still under investigation. Sands was a workmanlike actor who racked up credits in films like Warlock and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and television dramas like 24 and Smallville. His best-known role, however, was undoubtedly his breakout turn in 1985’s A Room With a View, where he played an earnest romantic opposite Helena Bonham-Carter’s heroine to critical acclaim. But Sands was happiest, his brother told media shortly after his disappearance, not on a movie set but “close to a mountaintop on a cold morning.”