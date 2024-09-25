Julie Chrisley Tearfully Apologizes to Kids as Sentence Upheld

Despite hopes that her seven-year sentence for tax evasion and fraud might be reduced, Julie Chrisley’s original punishment was upheld by an Atlanta judge Wednesday. Before her sentence was handed down, Chrisley tearfully apologized to the court and her five children for the conduct that led her to that day, according to People, which reported that she looked "unrecognizable" with brown hair. Two of her children, Savannah and Chase, were present for the resentencing. Both Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were found guilty of the crimes back in 2022, and Todd was sentenced to 12 years. At this time, Julie has served 21 months. People reports that Juilie’s sentence came into question after a 2024 appeal determined there was “insufficient evidence.” Prior to Wednesday’s ruling, Savannah talked about Julie’s resentencing on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. In the episode, she said she was “not getting my hopes up.”
