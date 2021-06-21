Woman Dies Four Days After ‘Jealous’ Husband’s Crowbar Attack at NYC Bus Stop
‘how dare you’
Four days after her jealous husband allegedly bashed her head in with a crowbar on a New York City street, Maria Kelly has died from her injuries. Last Friday, the 49-year-old woman’s husband, Julio Aponte, allegedly screamed, “How dare you cheat on me?” at Kelly as he beat her at a bus stop in Washington Heights. Aponte left the scene on his motorcycle before eventually turning himself in. Police found the plastic-wrapped crowbar at the scene along with Aponte’s backpack. He was originally charged with attempted murder, but the NYPD has stated that the charges will likely be upgraded. Aponte has no arrest record and police say they have never been called to the couple’s home. Neighbors say that Kelly was a devoted mother to her teenage son, while Aponte was allegedly a heavy drinker.