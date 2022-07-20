This Instagram-Famous Carry-on Is the Perfect Blend of Form and Function

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Before my trip to Paris a few months ago, I was scrambling to find a solid carry-on hardshell suitcase that could not only transport my wedding day ensemble but would also meet Air France’s notoriously stringent size requirements. I like to travel in style so I was looking for something that was cute and fun but also functional—especially with such precious cargo in tow. Instagram had been targeting me with ads for a new Australian luggage brand, July for weeks and upon checking out their ultra-chic options, I decided the brand’s Carry-on Trunk suitcase was the one. I should mention that this style is slightly over AirFrance’s size dimensions for carry-on luggage, but I made it through without a problem; even though I got lucky , I wouldn’t advise risking it if you’re looking to avoid additional fees.

Aside from its obvious beauty— the brand aptly describes it as “heritage trunk style with modern features”— with a sleek, glossy finish, this luxe suitcase offers far more than just good looks. The case is equipped with a built-in ejectable battery compartment with FastCharge USB-C,which came in handy many times during my vacation.

Of course, it’s also designed with a slew of other elevated design features, including a built section for dirty laundry that actually keeps your clean and soiled close separate from one another, extra secure latch locks that stay put, and SilentMove™ wheels which, as the name suggests, are ultra-quiet—even when you’re sprinting to make a flight—trust me!

You can also get your July carry-on (or other July luggage models) personalized with the engraving of your choice. I opted out of the engraving because it does cost an extra $50 and the brand was kind of enough to offer me the sample for free but in retrospect, I do wish I had added a personal touch. Personalized or not, July’s Carry-on Trunk is hands-down the most beautiful piece of luggage I’ve ever seen in this price range and the ideal choice for your next trip.

