    June Blair of ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Dead at 90

    Actress June Blair, who married into the Ozzie and Harriet Nelson family in real-life and on television, has died at the age of 90, Variety reports. Blair was a busy actress and former Playboy Playmate of the Month when she met David Nelson on the set of a movie in 1961. They tied the knot and she was introduced to TV audiences as his wife on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet—becoming the titular couple’s daughter-in-law on the sitcom, too. She appeared in 28 episodes of the show.

