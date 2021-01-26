‘Juno’ Star Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife Emma Portner
‘CAREFUL CONSIDERATION’
Actor Elliot Page, who recently announced he is trans, has filed for divorce from his wife of three years, Emma Portner. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the former couple told ET in a statement. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.” Page, 33, announced he is trans in early December, expressing in a letter posted on social media “overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.” “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” he wrote. Page married Portner, a 26-year-old dancer and choreographer, in January 2018.