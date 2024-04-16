Juror Dishes After Getting Dismissed From Trump Jury Pool
‘JUST A DUDE’
Dismissed Trump juror Kara McGee recounted the “odd” experience of making eye contact in the courtroom with the defendant on trial—who, in this instance, just happens to be a twice-impeached ex-president—in an interview outside Manhattan Criminal Court. McGee told CNN that she did not know whether or not she was there for the Trump proceedings until she actually entered the courtroom and saw the “larger-than-life public figure” sitting at the defense table. She said the encounter with Trump, who she had never seen in person before, was a study in contrasts. On one hand, McGee said she realized she was witnessing “history in the making, and whatever the outcome of this is, everything going forward will be affected by it.” But, at the same time, McGee went on, “You see him sitting there, and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s just a guy. He’s just a dude.’”