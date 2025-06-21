Socialite Paris Hilton and her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum have shelled out $63 million for fellow celeb Mark Wahlberg’s former estate in Los Angeles’ Beverly Park gated community, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hilton and Reum were among the many L.A. residents to lose their home in this year’s devastating Palisades fires. Wahlberg’s property—a 30,500-square-foot palace, sitting on roughly 6 acres, with 12 bedrooms, a sports court, skate park, a five-hole golf course, a pool and waterslides—was purchased by a limited liability company from the Ted actor for $55 million in 2023. Built around 2014, the house also includes a wine-and-cigar cellar and a smoking lounge. Hilton posted about losing her Malibu home, which she purchased with her new hubby Reum for $8.4 million in 2021, in an emotional Instagram message. “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable,” she wrote. “This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.”
A woman has been arrested in connection with the brutal hit-and-run crash that killed real estate star Sara Burack, who starred on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House. Virginia local Amanda Kempton was taken into custody Friday and charged with the crime, a class D felony, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison. She was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at Southampton Justice Court, near where the tragic Hamptons death took place. Burack, 40, was found lying unconscious on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, Southampton, in the wee hours of Thursday morning. She had severe injuries and serious head trauma after being struck by a fast-moving vehicle. She went into cardiac arrest on the scene, but was shortly revived and rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital. She died from her injuries that afternoon. Million Dollar Beach House follows a group of eager realtors as they compete to make deals with elite buyers in the Hamptons. Before appearing on Netflix, Burack worked for a luxury firm that juggled homes in the Hamptons and Manhattan. Burack was an avid volunteer who helped out with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Jussie Smollett Drops Big News Six Years After Fake Hate Crime
Jussie Smollett, the actor who was convicted of faking a hate crime attack on himself, has revealed a big development in his romantic life. In a joint Instagram post, Smollett, 43, announced that he is getting married to his boyfriend, Jabari Redd. “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé … He said YES. 💍,” Smollett wrote alongside photos of himself popping the question. In the comment section, the announcement was celebrated by his family and former Empire co-star Taraji P. Henson, who wrote, “MY BABIES ❤️❤️❤️.” Back in 2019, when Smollett was appearing on the hit show Empire, he claimed to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. However, a police investigation determined that Smollett had actually staged the attack, although he has maintained his innocence. He was convicted in 2021. The conviction was overturned in 2024, when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution had committed a process violation.
Golden-age Hollywood gunslinger Jack Betts has died at the age of 96. Betts’ family has confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Los Osos, California, on Thursday. Betts leaves behind a vast legacy of silver-screen appearances, often cropping up as a dashing, debonair gentleman or a rough-and-ready cowboy in spaghetti westerns, superhero flicks, and thrillers. Betts is perhaps best known as the board member who fires Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn, spurring on his transformation into the villainous Green Goblin, in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002). “You’re out, Norman,” Betts tells Dafoe with a cold sneer. Betts was born in 1929 and made his big-screen debut in The Bloody Brood (1959) alongside Peter Falk. Despite his 108 IMDb credits, Betts never quite reached the heights of fame achieved by co-stars like Clint Eastwood, something he attributed to poor distribution deals. Still, his wit and performances will be remembered fondly by fans and family alike.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in the ritualistic sacrifice of a watermelon on Friday. As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate in a conflict threatening to pull the rest of the world in, the head of the United States Department of Defense made a juice offering on the Pentagon’s Parade Field. Hegseth was there to meet with Coca-Cola 600 champion rally driver Ross Chastain. Chastain, who is descended from an eight-generation line of watermelon farmers in Southern Florida, took the opportunity to teach Hegseth and his family—including wife Jenny and their seven kids—the ways of his iconic melon demolition. Chastain smashes watermelons after every win as a means of paying tribute to his family’s legacy. “To be able to smash watermelons here near the front steps of the Pentagon is something my family will talk about for the rest of time,“ Chastain told reporters. ”To do that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I don’t think any other fruit has been out here!” “The guy who started last in that race ended first,” Hegseth said of Chastain’s Memorial Day victory. “It was an awesome Memorial Day Weekend—honoring the troops, remembering those who’d given it all. And as Ross Chastain won the race, I thought, ‘we’ve got to win [at the Pentagon].’”
Sam Rockwell regrets never acting alongside his “old buddy,” the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, he revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Friday. “I had two opportunities, maybe three,” to appear in a film with Hoffman, he said, “and they were squandered and I regret that.” Hoffman died of a heroin overdose in February 2014. Rockwell also kept his friend’s memory alive when he dedicated his Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Hoffman in 2018. “He was an old friend of mine,” Rockwell said during his acceptance speech, “He directed me in a play for public theater. He was very close to me and an inspiration to all of my peers. People like Jeffrey Wright, Billy Crudup, Liev Schreiber, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, whoever was in my age range—Phil Hoffman was the guy,” he added, calling Hoffman “a huge, huge inspiration on me.” Rockwell elaborated on that friendship more Friday when he said, “Phil, we were very close, we were good friends and he directed me and he was just one of the guys. He was the guy.” Rockwell also named a few living actors he wished he’d taken the opportunity to work with. “There’s a couple. I could have worked with Nick Nolte, could have worked with Kurt Russell, really been kicking myself. Richard Jenkins.” He added that in their case, “They’re still out there, there’s time.”
Even in retirement, former President Biden can’t escape bad press. Now, Amtrak customers are complaining that the 82-year-old was breaking the golden rule of the Amtrak Acela’s ”quiet car.” “He was talking in the quiet car!” an Amtrak regular told the New York Post, complaining that the former president was chatting throughout the train ride. Another rider defended Biden, telling the Post that Biden was talking because he was “constantly approached” by fellow passengers. The rider expressed that they found the complaints to be particularly unfair, considering that Biden is also often criticized for being “too soft spoken! No winning.” (They also noted that whispered exchanges are technically allowed by the railroad company.) Biden also reportedly asked for one of his favorite snacks, ice cream, which the cafe did not offer. But what is it, exactly, that the retired president is doing commuting to his D.C. office? “It’s really a mystery,” a former aide said.
A federal judge may have denied R. Kelly’s motion for an emergency prison furlough earlier today, but that isn’t stopping his lawyer. The singer’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, says he’s planning to file a second motion for Kelly’s emergency release, now with a new justification: he claims Kelly has a previously undiscovered, life-threatening health condition. Brindley says the disgraced R&B star, who is serving a 31-year sentence on sex abuse-related charges, has “blood clots in his lungs.” According to Brindley, doctors recommended a pulmonary embolectomy, but the prison blocked them from performing the surgery. “This threatens his life every minute that he is denied the surgical intervention,” Brindley told People. “The danger could not be more imminent.” This new justification is a stark break from Brindley’s June 10 motion, which alleged that officials from the Bureau of Prisons were conspiring to have Kelly killed. Between the initial filing and dismissal, Kelly was rushed to the hospital after a near-fatal overdose on medications provided to him by prison employees. Brindley says it was during that hospital stay that doctors discovered his lung condition. The attorney also says he’s in discussions with the Trump Administration about securing a pardon for his client.
Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story won’t arrive until February 2026, but is already receiving its share of criticism in the week since its first teaser stunned audiences. For its latest detractor, the issue is personal. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, took to Instagram to slam the upcoming series, which chronicles the marriage of his late uncle, JFK Jr., to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. “For those wondering whether [JFK Jr.’s] family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new show being made about him, the answer is no,” wrote Schlossberg, 32. “For the record, I think admiration for my uncle John is great,” added the Vogue correspondent. “What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way.” This is hardly the first time one of Murphy’s projects has been denounced by the families of its real-life inspirations. In 2022, relatives of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims spoke out against the TV mogul’s crime anthology Monster, which chronicled the murders, describing the show as “retraumatizing” and “cruel.” The second season of Monster, adapted from the story of the Menendez brothers, earned similar criticism from their family, who, coincidentally, also called Murphy’s tactics “grotesque.”
Summer has arrived, and with it come dangerous levels of heat and humidity. This weekend, a “heat dome” will bring extreme temperatures to the Midwest and the East Coast, abating sometime next week. Not to be confused with a heat wave—in which temperatures are elevated for an extended period of time—a heat dome is caused by a buildup of pressure in the atmosphere, which traps heat and causes extended periods of brutal temperatures, sometimes for weeks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico will bring additional humidity, which, when compounded by the over 90-degree heat, has the potential to make the heat under the “dome” feel 20 degrees hotter than it is. The Mid-Atlantic is projected to experience temperatures of up to 110 degrees, and the Northeast will hit more than 100 degrees. The extreme heat risk could be particularly devastating to young people, the elderly, unhoused people, and those who work outdoors. The National Weather Service (NWS) also warns that the scorching temperatures may deteriorate pavement and railway tracks, impact aircraft operations, strain water resources and the electrical grid, and have lasting impacts on crops. The NWS advises that populations in the affected areas stay in cool indoor spaces, reduce outdoor physical activity, dress for the weather, and stay hydrated.