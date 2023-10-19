CHEAT SHEET
Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab After 'Difficult' Few Years: Report
Jussie Smollett has entered a rehabilitation treatment facility after what his representative told TMZ was “an extremely difficult past few years.” They added: “He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.” The tabloid reported that the former Empire star was enrolled in an outpatient program, though it remains unclear what the treatment is for. Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail after being found guilty of lying to cops about being the victim of an alleged 2019 hate crime in Chicago, though he was released shortly after due to an appeal in his case. Drug abuse was mentioned a number of times throughout the proceedings.