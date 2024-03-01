Jussie Smollett Is Out of Rehab After Five Months: Report

Jussie Smollett is out of his monthslong rehab program and back at work focusing on the upcoming promotion of his new film, TMZ reported Thursday. The tabloid cited sources close to the embattled actor, who was convicted of five felony counts in 2021 after staging a fake hate crime against himself in Chicago. He was let out of jail just six days later while his case undergoes the appeals process—he is currently waiting to see if the Illinois Supreme Court will take up the case after a lower court upheld his conviction. TMZ’s sources said the Empire star “put in the work” during his five-month stay in an inpatient facility, “focusing on his health and being consistent with his workouts during his time in rehab.” Smollett was photographed reading the late Matthew Perry’s memoir during his rehab stint, which detailed the Friends star’s own struggles with addiction.
