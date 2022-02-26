Jussie Smollett Wants a New Trial or His Name Cleared for Faking Hate Crime
EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
Nearly three months after being found guilty of faking a racist, homophobic hate crime, Jussie Smollett has filed an appeal for another chance to clear his name. In the 83-page court document, the ex-Empire actor asks for a new trial or to altogether be deemed “not guilty.” Smollett argues that his 2021 trial, which found him guilty of 5 felonies, including falsifying a police report, was unfair. As reported by NBC, the documents allege that prosecutors presented evidence that was “insufficient and inconsistent” such that Smollett could not have been found “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Smollett also claims his constitutional rights were violated because his legal team wasn’t allowed to question potential jurors during selection.