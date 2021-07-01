Fireworks, BBQ, and Free CBD: Now That’s How You Celebrate Independence Day
CBDeals
Whether you are a CBD connoisseur or newbie, this 4th of July sale has something for everyone. Founded by Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Paul Rodriguez, and Travis Pastrana, Just Live provides all-natural CBD products that promote and support wellness and recovery. For Independence Day, Just Live is going all out. All orders will receive 25% off and, if you spend over $50, you will get a 1oz bottle of roll-on CBD lotion—a $35 value—for free! Offer ends July 5th, so act fast. Just use the code FREEDOM at checkout to bask in the savings. Not sure what to snag? This is just a select few of Just Live’s plethora of products to help you unlock this incredible deal.
Quick, easy, and convenient, these mint-flavored CBD drops can help you find a moment of peace during a hectic day.
Broad Spectrum Mint Drops
25% off the original price of $30
Your immune system has been working overtime, keeping you body safe. Give it a much-needed (and deserved) boost with these tasty CBD gummies—available in six flavors.
Immunity CBD Gummies
25% off the original price of $54
Once you’ve hit $50 worth of products, enter the code FREEDOM at checkout, and a free 1oz bottle of Just Live's CBD roll-on lotion will be automatically added to your cart. Ingredients like methanol provide instant cooling relief, while the pure, all-natural CBD helps ease muscle soreness and promote recovery.
Freeze Therapy Roll-On (1oz.)
Free with $50+ purchase
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!