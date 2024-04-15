Clarence Thomas Mysteriously Absent From Supreme Court Arguments
Clarence Thomas missed oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, and in an unusual move, the court gave no reason for his mysterious absence. Chief Justice John Roberts told the court that the ultraconservative justice “is not on the bench today” but would nevertheless “participate fully” in the two cases heard by using its briefs and transcripts. Roberts gave no further clue as to Thomas’ situation. A spokesperson for the highest court also declined comment to NBC News. Thomas, 73, is the oldest of all nine justices on the bench. Typically the court discloses a reason when a justice misses arguments, even if it’s a health-related issue. When Thomas was briefly hospitalized in 2022, the court said he was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms and treated with antibiotics. At that time, Thomas also participated in the ongoing cases through briefs, transcripts, and audio recordings of oral arguments. It is unclear now when Thomas is expected to return in person to the bench.