A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on contempt of Congress charges after he repeatedly ghosted the House committee investigating the Capitol riot—all while blabbing on TV and in a memoir about his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Navarro was taken into custody on Friday morning, according to NBC News, after an indictment alleged he refused to comply “in any way” with a subpoena issued by the committee in February. He is expected to appear in federal court on D.C. on Friday afternoon.

Navarro is the second Trump loyalist to be charged for refusing to engage with the committee after Steve Bannon was federally indicted last November. It also spells trouble for Trump’s social-media guru Dan Scavino, who was held in contempt by House lawmakers at the same time as Navarro. A source confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday that Scavino still has not complied with his subpoena.

The Justice Department announced Friday that the 72-year-old former White House trade adviser with one contempt count for refusing to appear for a deposition, and another count for refusing to produce documents.

Navarro had claimed he ignored the subpoenas and skipped a scheduled deposition on March 2 because he was bound by executive privilege asserted by his former boss, then-President Trump.

But the indictment notes that the committee emailed Navarro after he failed to appear to say there are “topics, including those discussed in the [subpoena’s cover letter], that the Select Committee believes it can discuss with you without raising any executive privilege concerns at all. In any event, you must appear to assert any executive privilege objections on a question-by-question basis during the deposition.”

Navarro replied the next day, again insisting the privilege was “not mine to waive.” He said it was up to the committee to “directly negotiate” with Trump and his lawyers on the matter.

Much of the information the committee wanted to probe was information Navarro had already discussed publicly either in his book or in countless media appearances. For example, he bragged to The Daily Beast last year that he and Bannon were behind the “Green Bay Sweep” plan, a last-ditch effort to keep overturn Joe Biden’s victory and keep Trump in power.

But Navarro nevertheless dug in. In a statement to The Daily Beast after the House committee held him in contempt in March, he fumed that it was “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege,” and claimed he’d be happy to testify if Trump waived executive privilege.

He stepped it up again this week, filing a lawsuit against a Department of Justice grand jury subpoena and running to MSNBC to complain that the subpoena demanded “fruit of the poisonous tree.”

He said the case had become a referendum on the constitutionality of executive privilege and separation of power. “This is why I’m fighting. This is why I’m willing to go to jail for this,” he said.

“You’re waging this legal battle not to talk to the committee, not to talk potentially to DOJ,” host Ari Melber told him. “So you’re risking going potentially to jail not to talk to them, but you’re out here talking in public.”

Navarro did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday.

—with additional reporting by Jose Pagliery and Zachary Petrizzo