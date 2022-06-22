Justice Department Goes After Trump’s Fake Electors With Subpoenas
SO IT BEGINS
After months of rising public pressure following investigative news reports and public hearings from the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 committee, the Justice Department has started to target fake electors who were an integral part of former President Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election. According to The Washington Post, prosecutors subpoenaed Georgia attorney Brad Carver for his role in apparently signing an official-looking document that claimed he was an actual Trump elector, and they also subpoenaed Thomas Lane, a person who helped the Trump campaign in Arizona and New Mexico. The FBI officials did not identify the people associated with those addresses, but public records list each of the locations as the home addresses of the men. The New York Times followed up with its own report, naming a third person: a Trump campaign aide in Michigan called Sean Flynn. Over recent months, journalists have exposed how Trump’s team and pockets of the Republican Party loyal to him engaged in a scheme after his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject official electoral college results—and have “alternate” electors ready to replace authentic ones in position to swing the election to Trump.