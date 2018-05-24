Justice Department’s to Hold Bipartisan Briefing on Classified Russia Probe Information

The Justice Department has announced it will hold back-to-back meetings Thursday with both a bipartisan group of lawmakers and two House Republicans on classified information in the Russia investigation, amid President Trump’s claims a secret FBI spy “infiltrated” his campaign. Bowing to pressure from Democrats, the Justice Department has scheduled a 2 p.m. meeting with the so-called Gang of Eight, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. Democrats had initially been excluded from the briefing, with only House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy scheduled to meet with the same officials for an earlier briefing. The meetings follow demands from Nunes and many of Trump’s Republican allies that the Justice Department release details on an FBI source who provided information on Trump’s campaign during the Russia investigation. Trump, claiming the informant is proof of an FBI conspiracy against him, has ordered the Justice Department to open an investigation into the matter.
