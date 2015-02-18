Justice Dept. Ready to Sue Ferguson Cops

The Justice Department is ready to sue the Ferguson, Missouri, police department if it does not rectify racial biases in its policies and tactics, according to a report from CNN. Attorney General Eric Holder is planning to announce the findings of the department’s probe into the Ferguson force in the next few weeks, before he officially retires. The Justice Department is expected to charge the Ferguson police with having a record of discriminatory practices, including an allegation made in a recent lawsuit that racial minorities are targeted and jailed when they cannot pay fines. While the Justice Department is not expected to charge Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown, it is set to announce that the Ferguson Police Department will face a lawsuit if it does not make changes to its practices and policies. The Justice Department is also expected to ask for the mandated changes to be carried out under court supervision.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10