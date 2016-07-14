Justice Ginsburg: ‘I Regret’ Bashing Trump

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg apologized Thursday for comments she made about Donald Trump in The New York Times over the weekend. “On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them,” she said in a statement. “Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future I will be more circumspect.”
Ginsburg had told a Times reporter, “I can’t imagine what this place would be—I can’t imagine what the country would be—with Donald Trump as our president. For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be—I don’t even want to contemplate that.” Trump responded early this week by saying the Justice is “dumb” and should resign from her post. “Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb politics statements about me,” Trump tweeted. “Her mind is shot - resign!” On Tuesday, Trump said Ginsburg should resign and called her a “disgrace” for saying that she “can’t imagine” a Trump presidency.