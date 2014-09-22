CHEAT SHEET

    Justice Kagan Performs Same-Sex Wedding

    Larry Downing/REUTERS

    Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan officiated her first same-sex wedding over the weekend. She performed the ceremony for her former law clerk Mitchell Reich and his husband, Patrick Pearsall, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Kagan joins Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor in the cohort of former and current Supreme Court justices that have performed same-sex weddings. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on whether gay marriage should be permitted nationwide, but it could end up deciding during its upcoming term.

