‘Justice League’ Brings In About $14M Less Than Expected

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNNMoney
Justice League brought in about $14 million less than the expected $110 million in ticket sales it was expected to bring in during its opening weekend, CNNMoney reports. It is the lowest opening for a DC Extended Universe film and the only one to fail to bring in $100 million in its first weekend. The film, which cost about $250 million to make and stars Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, received poor reviews from critics, earning a 40 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Julia Roberts’ new drama, Wonder, which received strong reviews, exceeded expectations this weekend, bringing in an estimated $27.1 million in ticket sales.