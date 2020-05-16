Justin Amash Decides That No, He’s Not Actually Going to Run for President

Read it at The Washington Post
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) announced on Saturday that he would not run for president in 2020 after earlier exploring a run against President Trump. He wrote on Twitter: “After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate.” He said polarization was “near an all-time high” and the coronavirus pandemic made it harder to reach audiences outside the mainstream media and convince them to consider lesser-known candidates and alternative parties. He said last month that he would explore a bid on a libertarian platform.