GOP Rep. Justin Amash: Attorney General Barr ‘Deliberately Misrepresented’ Mueller Report

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) continued his one-man rebellion against the Trump administration on Tuesday, this time with tweets laser-focused on Attorney General William Barr. The Republican congressman first broke ranks with his party by advocating for Trump’s impeachment in a Twitter thread last week. Now, Amash is attacking Barr’s presentation of the Mueller Report. The congressman claims that the attorney general “deliberately misrepresented key aspects of Mueller’s report.” Amash, who has read the redacted Mueller Report, argues that Barr misconstrued how Mueller came to the conclusion not to offer a prosecutorial decision in his final report.

According to Amash, Mueller states in the report that he “chose not to decide whether Trump broke the law” for three reasons: “... An official DoJ opinion that indicting a sitting president is unconstitutional, ... concerns about impacting the president’s ability to govern,” and that such a decision could pre-empt possible impeachment. “Barr’s letter doesn’t mention those issues,” Amash writes. “He instead selectively quotes Mueller in a way that makes it sound—falsely—as if Mueller’s decision stemmed from legal/factual issues specific to Trump’s actions.”