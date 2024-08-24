Baby Bieber Has Arrived and Adorable Name Is Explained

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have announced the arrival of their first baby—a boy they have named Jack Blues Bieber.

Bieber revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the little boy’s foot.

The name appears to be a nod to Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack. Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber had Justin when they were both 18-years-old and split a few months after he was born.

Bieber was not close to his father growing up but the two have grown much closer over the years.

Mallette shared her joy on X, tweeting, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s dad, shared Mallette's tweet, adding: “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 in New York City, two months after getting engaged.