Justin Bieber and Kodak Black Sued Over Shooting at Bieber’s Afterparty
Two men who allege they were wounded in a shooting that took place outside a Justin Bieber concert afterparty last year are suing the singer, as well as rapper Kodak Black, for damages, citing negligible security. The suit accuses Black, who was also shot, of escalating the fight that sparked the shooting. The suit additionally includes “the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, LA County, The Hwood Group and also the Revolve Group” in its allegations of negligence. “I have seen a lot of bad complaints in my day,” Bradford Cohen, Black’s attorney, told TMZ. “This is the most poorly drafted complaint I have seen in 26 years.”