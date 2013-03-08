Justin Bieber Assaults Photographer

CHEAT SHEET
The Justin Bieber good-will tour continues. The pop star, who earlier this week was two hours late for a London concert, was caught on tape threatening a paparazzo. Bieber pushed the photographer while making his way into an SUV, after which the paparazzo began complaining that the singer assaulted him. “What the fuck’d you say?” Bieber shouted. “I’ll fucking beat the fuck out of you.” He tried to take swings at the photographer, but his bodyguards held him back. “Ahhhh! Rough morning,” Bieber tweeted after the incident. To say the least.