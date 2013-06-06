Justin Bieber Books Space Flight

CHEAT SHEET
People say you can’t run from your problems, but going to outer space might just do the trick for embattled heartthrob Justin Bieber, who according to a tweet from Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson, booked a seat along with his manager on one of the company’s suborbital spaceflights. “Great to hear @justinbieber & @scooterbraun are latest @virgingalactic future astronauts. Congrats, see you up there!” the Virgin billionaire tweeted. The tickets, now selling for an astronomical $250,000 a pop, have attracted other stars as well, including Leo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher. If all goes according to plan, the Biebs could be blasting off from New Mexico as early as next year.