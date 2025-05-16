U.S. News

Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on Diddy Rumors Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

SPEAKING OUT

The pair had made appearances together when Bieber was a teenager.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber attend Ciroc party at Vanquish Lounge on February 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber’s representatives have released a statement saying that the singer was never a victim of accused sex abuser Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs—who is currently on trial in New York City—was arrested last September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Diddy’s Lawyers Drag Britney Spears’ Name Into Court BattleCIRCUS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie

Since then, online commentators have been digging relentlessly into his relationship with Bieber, whom he started hanging out with when the Baby singer was a teen.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, reps for Bieber have told TMZ that this detracts attention from the real alleged victims of the music mogul. “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a spokesperson said.

“Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” they added.

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as lawyer Anna Estevao cross-examines Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (not seen) during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., May 15, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Sean “Diddy” Combs during his sex trafficking trial in New York City on Thursday. Sketch by Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Diddy, now 61, discussed his friendship with the Canadian singer, 31, in a 2011 appearance on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Diddy, then known as “Puff Daddy,” said: “We’ve become friends in a strange way.”

“He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television,” he added at one point. “Everything ain’t for everybody.”

50 Cent Goes on 24-Hour Diddy Trolling Spree ‘THE DIDDLER’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
50 Cent trolls Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media.

In a YouTube video of the two hanging out together that Bieber posted in 2009, Diddy is seen showing the youngster a Lamborghini and telling him he can’t have it until he turns 16.

“Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy,” Diddy tells the camera.

“Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream… We’re gonna go buck-full crazy.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported in October 2024 that some anonymous sources close to Bieber did not approve of the young pop star’s relationship with the producer and rapper.

However, multiple sources close to Bieber were keen to dampen any further speculation as Combs’ sex trafficking trial continues.

TMZ reported that those sources said the elder musician “never sexually or otherwise abused Bieber.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsKristi Noem Wants Migrants to Compete for Citizenship on New Reality Show
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsKid Rock’s Restaurant Closes to Avoid Trump’s ICE Raids
Lauren Lewis
PoliticsAmy Coney Barrett Tears Into Trump Official to Defend Liberal Justice at Supreme Court
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandTrump Trashes the U.S. as a ‘STUPID Country’ of ‘SUCKERS’ in Birthright Citizenship Rant
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsDOGE’s Fraud Tracker at Social Security Turns Into a Massive Self-Own
Josh Fiallo