Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: I Was at a Hot Dog Stand!
Justin Bieber has sued two anonymous Twitter accounts for defamation after “Danielle” and “Kadi” alleged he sexually assaulted them in 2014 and 2015. His lawyers claim the allegations are both “malicious,” “factually impossible,” and a “poor, but damaging, fabrication.” Danielle tweeted that Bieber assaulted her at the Four Seasons Hotel during SXSW 2014, which the singer said was not possible because he had stayed with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at a rented house in Austin during the festival. Kadi, whom Bieber describes as an obsessed superfan who waits for him outside hotels, accused him of assaulting her at the Langham Hotel in New York City on May 5, 2015 around 2:30 in the morning after the Met Gala. The pop star’s lawyers said photographic evidence will show he was not at the hotel at the alleged time because he escaped the bash for an after-party, where he stayed until 4 a.m., and then visited a hot dog stand for a late night snack. The multi-platinum artist is seeking $20 million in damages.