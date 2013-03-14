Justin Bieber Disses Lindsay Lohan

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Buzzfeed
Justin Bieber's had a rough month, but dissing Lindsay Lohan's income in a 250-word-long, self-vindicating Instagram rant feels like a low blow. The 19-year-old pop star got over a quarter million "likes" in less than an hour for a rambling message posted to his Instagram account, where he slammed tabloid rumors about an impending rehab stint and his disappointed parents. It was almost uplifting ("My messege [sic] is to believe!") until the very end, where Bieber abruptly wrote, "And to those comparing me to Lindsay Lohan look at her 2012 tax statements ;)." The message was quickly deleted and reposted sans the LiLo jab.