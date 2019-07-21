CHEAT SHEET
Justin Bieber: OK to Help Rapper A$AP Rocky, But What About Kids in Cages?
Justin Bieber just got political. The “What Do You Mean” singer had retweeted Donald Trump’s tweet about trying to get rapper A$AP Rocky out of prison in Sweden where he is being held pending assault charges. But Bieber wants him to do more, tweeting late Saturday, “I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?” Bieber was referring to reports of children forced to sleep in cages after being separated from their parents along the southern border with Mexico. Trump did not immediately respond to the tweet, which was quickly retweeted by nearly half a million people and liked by nearly 900,000.