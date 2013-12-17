Justin Bieber Retiring, Maybe

CHEAT SHEET
Well, Beliebers, it’s been fun but according to an interview with a L.A. hip hop radio station on Tuesday, Justin is retiring. The 19-year-old pop star announced Tuesday that his forthcoming album, “Journals,” which drops on December 23, will be his last. Don’t rip those Bieber posters off your wall just yet, though. The singer hasn’t tweeted anything about quitting yet and a source from his team told TMZ Justin was just joking. Quit yankin’ our chains, Biebs!