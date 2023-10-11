CHEAT SHEET
Justin Bieber Takes Down ‘Praying For Israel’ Repost Featuring Gaza Rubble
Justin Bieber reshared a post to his 293 million Instagram followers Wednesday featuring the words “PRAYING FOR ISRAEL” plastered over an Associated Press photo of a destroyed building in Gaza, before the pop star had it replaced with his own text and the ill-chosen background image removed. The original post by @churchome was later also replaced by one without the Gaza photo. “To vilianize [sic] all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong,” Bieber wrote in an earlier post on his Instagram story. “I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us.”