Justin Theroux Proposes to ‘The Gilded Age’ Actress 23 Years His Junior
BETHROTHED
Actor Justin Theroux, 53, proposed to his 30-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, while in Italy. People confirmed the couple’s engagement on Thursday. The two are in Italia as Theroux promotes his role in the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival. According to the magazine, the couple was first spotted together back in early 2023. When they walk down the aisle, this will be Theroux’s second marriage after previously tying the knot with Jennifer Aniston in 2015. The two publicly went their separate ways in 2018, with the Leftovers star later telling the New York Times that their split was “heartbreaking.” Like Aniston, Bloom is also an actress. She is best known for her role as Maud Beaton in HBO’s The Gilded Age. Theroux has remained pretty tight-lipped about their romance but did divulge a little in a May 2023 interview with Esquire. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” Theroux said of his preference for privacy.