Justin Theroux Was Proud of Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After Vance Comments
‘VERY DEAR TO ME’
Justin Theroux was happy that his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, called out Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, after he said that Democratic leaders were “childless cat ladies.” Theroux, who is newly engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, commented on Aniston’s clap back during an interview with The Times of London published Sunday. “She is still very dear to me so of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she batted back criticism, as well she should,” Theroux said. In the interview, he also said he was “protective” of the Friends star because of the relentless scrutiny she faces from the media. Aniston took to her Instagram stories in July following Vance’s resurfaced comments and expressed her dismay. “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States,” Aniston wrote at the time. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” she added.