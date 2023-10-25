CHEAT SHEET
    Justin Timberlake Is 'NOT Happy' About Britney Spears' Memoir—Shocker

    CRY ME A RIVER

    Laura Bradley

    Justin Timberlake is “NOT happy” with Britney Spears’s memoir, The Woman in Me, according to the Daily Mail. In the book, Spears writes that she endured an at-home abortion during their relationship because Timberlake didn’t want to be a father, and that after their break-up he used her as “ammunition” for his first solo album. “Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations coming from it has not been the best for his anniversary celebrations,” an “insider” said. (Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, celebrated their 11th anniversary on Oct. 19.) “Having it in the zeitgeist hasn’t been a topic of constant conversation but Justin and Jessica have definitely talked about it.” Meanwhile, Spears reports that her book has become the highest-selling celebrity memoir of all time, outdoing even Prince Harry’s Spare. Representatives for Spears, her publisher, and Timberlake did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

