Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Break Up

Another match made in Hollywood heaven has failed to last. On Thursday evening, a source told People magazine that the pop singer Justin Timberlake, 30, and his actress girlfriend Jessica Biel, 29, recently decided to end their relationship. "There are no hard feelings. It was completely mutual and they both decided it was time to move on," the source said. The couple's reps later confirmed the break-up, saying "The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for one another." Could it really be that amicable? The pair, who began dating shortly after Timberlake and Cameron Diaz split up in 2007, has been rumored to be on the rocks for some time. People reports the couple was apparently spotted canoodling at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars after party on February 27, but E! Online claimed they "barely interacted".
