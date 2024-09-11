Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Lesser Offense in DWI Case
CLOSE CALL
As luck would have it, Justin Timberlake managed to get his DWI arrest reduced to a lesser charge through a plea deal. TMZ reports that the pop star has received a traffic violation after being pulled over in Sag Harbor for erratic driving back in June. Once pulled over, cops said Timberlake failed sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer. Sources tell the outlet that Timberlake will likely have to pay fine between $300 and $500, but the Driving While Intoxicated charge has been dropped and replaced with a Driving While Ability Impaired charge instead. High profile lawyer Edward Burke Jr. helped seal the deal for Timberlake whose next hearing is on Friday. For the next year, in the state of New York, the former NSYNC member will have to hitch a ride with friends or call an Uber as his license is suspended. While he never officially acknowledged his arrest, Timberlake did make reference to it duirng a Boston gig in June. “So uhhh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?” he said. “No, I’m just kidding.”