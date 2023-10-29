Justin Trudeau Pays Tribute to Ex-Classmate Matthew Perry

Read it at X
Matthew Perry once beat up Justin Trudeau when they were schoolboys in Canada—but the Canadian prime minister holds no grudges. In a tweet, Trudeau called the Friends star’s death “shocking and saddening.” He added, “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved—and you will be missed.” Perry, 54, was found dead in his jacuzzi on Saturday.