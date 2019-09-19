CHEAT SHEET
WAS THIS A HOBBY?
Third Instance of Justin Trudeau in Face-Darkening Makeup Surfaces
The first round was enough to badly damage Justin Trudeau’s reputation—but now a third instance of the Canadian prime minister wearing face-darkening makeup has surfaced. The first image showed Trudeau wearing brownface when he dressed up as Aladdin at a theme party at the Vancouver private school where he taught in 2001. Trudeau then admitted wearing blackface in high school to sing the Jamaican folk song “Day-O.” Now Canada’s Global News network reports that it’s found a third instance of Trudeau wearing racist makeup. A grainy video appears to show Trudeau covered in dark makeup and sticking his tongue out. It appears his arms and legs are also covered in dark makeup. A senior member of the Liberal campaign reportedly confirmed it was Trudeau early Thursday morning.