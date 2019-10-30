CHEAT SHEET
Juul Shipped One Million Contaminated Pods, Says Former Exec
Juul shipped out one million contaminated e-cigarette pods this year but didn’t notify customers, a former company executive has alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. BuzzFeed News reports Siddharth Breja, a former senior vice president of global finance who worked at the company from May 2018 to March 2019, alleges that he was retaliated against for raising concerns about the contaminated products. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and came the same day that Juul confirmed it will lay off about 500 people. Breja also alleges he raised concerns when the company wanted to resell pods that were almost a year old, but his worries were allegedly dismissed by then-CEO Kevin Burns, who is reported to have responded: “Half our customers are drunk and vaping like mo-fos. Who the fuck is going to notice the quality of our pods?” Juul hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.