Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Breaching Rules
‘favoritism’
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who violated coronavirus restrictions recently when he flew from Italy to Portugal, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation said Tuesday. The Portuguese national team captain was supposed to isolate earlier this month after a coronavirus outbreak in Italy forced Juventus to suspend its season. However, he reportedly left the Juventus team hotel before getting his test result back and flew home to Madeira, according to Italian media. He was then seen participating in a training session with the national team and posted a photo on Monday of himself having dinner with his team. Roberto Testi, a director of the health department in the Piedmont region, told the Ansa news agency that prosecutors were notified of the quarantine breach by Juventus. A club official for Lazio, who are narrowly trailing Juventus in Serie A, called it “favoritism.”
Ronaldo has no symptoms and is in isolation, Portuguese newspaper Diario Record reports. Portugal is set to face Sweden on Wednesday for the UEFA Nations League but Ronaldo will no longer play.