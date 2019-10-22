CHEAT SHEET
K-2 Fears Have Federal Prisons Photocopying Inmate Letters
Short-staffed federal prisons are directing employees at some lockups to photocopy mail coming in as part of a crackdown on synthetic drugs like K-2. There have been reports of letters and cards soaked in K-2 being delivered to prisoners in jails around the country. Some local facilities have already taken steps to prevent inmates from receiving original letters and parcels—and now the Associated Press reports that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is following suit. The AP said officials would not disclose whether correction officers are being reassigned to deal with the mail.