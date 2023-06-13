CHEAT SHEET
K-Drama Actress Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29 After Fatal Fall Down Stairs
Park Soo Ryun, a South Korean actress who starred in the Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop, has died at 29 years old. Park died after falling down a set of stairs while on the South Korean island of Jeju, where she was scheduled to perform, according to Mirror. She later arrived at the hospital, where doctors pronounced her brain-dead. After attempts to revive her failed, Park’s family decided to donate her organs. “As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted by the thought that her heart has gone to someone and is beating,” Park’s family said in a statement. Park isn’t the first Snowdrop actress to die at a young age; last year, Park’s co-star Kim Mi-soo died of unspecified causes when she was also 29 years old.