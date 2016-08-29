Kaepernick’s Ex-Coach: ‘I Don't Respect’ His Protest

CHEAT SHEET
Jim Harbaugh, the head football coach of Michigan University, said he does not respect San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernik's decision to not stand during the National Anthem this past weekend. "I acknowledge his right to do that, but I don't respect the motivation or the action," Harbaugh, who previously coached Kaepernik, said in a press conference today. Kaepernik declined to stand in protest of the treatment of African-Americans in the United States.
Harbaugh later clarified in a follow-up tweet saying: "I apologize for misspeaking my true sentiments. To clarify, I support Colin's motivation. It's his method of action that I take exception to."