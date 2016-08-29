CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kaepernick’s Ex-Coach: ‘I Don't Respect’ His Protest

    DISAVOWAL

    Stephen Lam/File Photo/Reuters

    Jim Harbaugh, the head football coach of Michigan University, said he does not respect San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernik's decision to not stand during the National Anthem this past weekend. "I acknowledge his right to do that, but I don't respect the motivation or the action," Harbaugh, who previously coached Kaepernik, said in a press conference today. Kaepernik declined to stand in protest of the treatment of African-Americans in the United States.

    Harbaugh later clarified in a follow-up tweet saying: "I apologize for misspeaking my true sentiments. To clarify, I support Colin's motivation. It's his method of action that I take exception to."

    Read it at WXYZ