Kai Trump Gives Update on Mom’s Health Battle

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump, has shared an update on her mother’s health after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa Trump, who was previously married to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., revealed back in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

At the time, the 48-year-old said she was working with her medical team on a treatment plan, before revealing a month later that she had undergone surgery and was beginning the second stage of her treatment.

Vanessa Trump revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May. Rich Storry/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images

Since then, the former model has not given much away about her cancer journey.

But while attending the 2026 ESPY Awards in New York City on Wednesday, her daughter offered a positive update on her mother’s condition.

Speaking with Page Six on the red carpet at Lincoln Center, Kai, 19, said her mother was improving.

“My mom’s doing good,” she said, adding, “She’s doing better.”

Vanessa Trump has remained on good terms with her ex-husband since their divorce. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After Vanessa Trump’s cancer diagnosis was revealed in May, Kai shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting a photo with her mother and writing, “Strongest person I know. Love you.”

Kai is one of five children Vanessa shares with Donald Trump Jr., whom she was married to for 12 years before filing for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. The former couple finalized their split later that year after resolving a child custody matter.

Vanessa has since been in a relationship with Tiger Woods, who made their romance public on Instagram in March 2025. Page Six previously reported that Woods has remained by Vanessa’s side during her cancer treatment.

Vanessa Trump has stood by Tiger Woods since his DUI arrest. Getty Images

“He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far,” a source told Page Six. “She’s been so strong and he truly believes she’s going to be OK. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now.”

In March, Woods was arrested for DUI after crashing his Range Rover into a truck in Florida. The 15-time major champion escaped serious injury but was accused by officers of having bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Vanessa Trump still gets to go to family events. Christopher Gregory/Getty Images